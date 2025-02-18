Cooney opposes changes to North Clare bus services

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney has expressed his opposition to plans by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to scrap the longstanding 350 bus service through Fanore, adding that any such move would isolate significant cohorts of the local population.

In a written submission to the NTA, Deputy Cooney argues the claim that the route amendments for the 350 Ennis to Galway route involving the provision of shuttle bus to Lisdoonvarna would “offer faster journeys”, while he also disputes the suggestion that the changes are being introduced due to “insufficient demand” for the service.

Deputy Cooney, who recently attended a public meeting with Councillor Joe Garrihy, said he has requested Clare County Council to also make a submission to TFI, which the Local Authority has since confirmed it is committed to doing so.

- Advertisement -

“One of the primary stated drivers for the proposed amendments to the route is to reduce the travelling time. I have requested TFI to provide the empirical evidence to back up such a conclusion before any route change is undertaken,” he explained.

In relation to the NTA’s assertion that there is insufficient demand to justify the 350 services via Fanore, the Clare TD said, “I have asked for evidence of this, given that TFI / NTA proposed introducing double-decker, 70 seat/triple axel buses on the route during the peak season summer months to match demand.

I’d also point out that according to the 2022 census, accessed, the proposed new 350 route will service 188 potential passengers while the existing one services 474. While existing user levels may be low, the growth capacity in the amended route is non-existent, as there are no stops /villages along the Corkscrew Hill Route. It would appear that the objective of providing additional services to one community is being sacrificed at the altar of efficiencies, which are not guaranteed.”

Deputy Cooney noted that the proposed introduction of a shuttle bus to and from Fanore would exacerbate traffic congestion in North Clare.

“There is a long history of congestion due to the extremely high traffic levels on the N67 between Lisdoonvarna and Ballyvaughan, and the R477 from Ballyvaughan towards Doolin via Fanore, predominantly arising out of tourism traffic related to the Cliffs of Moher. To mitigate the impact of this on residents, a North Clare Integrated Traffic and Transport (NCTIT) plan is currently under development. In 2024, a one-way system for motorhomes and large tourist buses was trialled on the N67 and R477, and it is my understanding this has proven to be a success.”

He added: “However, the new 350 route as proposed will result in large buses traveling both ways on the Corkscrew Hill/N67 in contradiction to the suggested benefit of the one-way system, for all users including the public transport buses. Having a large bus traveling against other large buses will completely undermine the value of the one-way system and be unnecessary, dangerous and result in slower journey times along a narrow and winding road.”

Deputy Cooney said significant cohorts of the local population, including older people, pre-driving age young people and low-income households, are highly dependent on public transport.

“These are groups for whom direct connectivity to services, safety and ease of travel are a very high priority,” he stated. “Having to use a shuttle bus, that may or may not make the connection with the main service, is clearly not an ideal situation and will likely increase the sense of isolation for these users. This will result in a fall-off in use of the public bus service which is contrary to the desired objectives of improving existing services.”

“While I welcome any intention to improve public transport services, in this instance I believe further engagement, information and communication with the communities of North Clare is crucial before any changes are made to the existing route. There is an opportunity here to deliver better and faster services for all, but any future decision requires further thought to ensure it delivers for all,” concluded Deputy Cooney.