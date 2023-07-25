New Expressway service boost for Shannon Airport

Expressway, Bus Éireann’s premium coach service, is delighted to announce the addition of four daily trips to its Route 51 service between Galway and Shannon Airport.

The additional services will run daily, including public holidays, over the summer months.

The two new services departing from Shannon Airport to Galway are both non-stop, departing at 6.45am and 11.45pm. Services from Galway to Shannon Airport include a non-stop service at 4.00am and a 9.05pm departure, serving all Route 51 stops.

“We are delighted to launch this additional capacity to our Shannon Airport services”, said Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway. “Bookings can be made online at expressway.ie or on board our Route 51 service. We recommend that passengers book their journeys online in advance to guarantee their seat and avail of a 5% discount. We look forward to getting our customers to and from Shannon Airport this summer”.

For full timetable details visit www.buseireann.ie