Works on Ennis line part of Iarnród Éireann plans

Iarnród Éireann has outlined its ambitious plans for growth, sustainability, and enhanced connectivity in Limerick which will include works to enhance the Ennis line.

With a 2,200 km rail network serving 146 stations and over 50 million journeys completed last year, Iarnród Éireann is committed to strengthening regional connectivity, supporting compact growth, and playing a key role in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

Significant investments in infrastructure, sustainability, and service enhancements position the organisation to drive economic growth and environmental progress. Future plans focus on electrification, decarbonisation, and expanding the rail network to nearly 3,000 km. Faster intercity services, increased capacity, and improved connectivity will bring 700,000 more people within 5 km of a railway station, enhancing links between key transport hubs and boosting regional development. Expanded rail freight routes and port connections will further support a more sustainable and efficient freight industry.

Under the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, approximately €24 billion will be invested in rail infrastructure over 25 years, averaging €960 million per year.

Limerick to Foynes Freight Line

Part of Iarnród Éireann’s Rail Freight 2040 Strategy is to add over 100 weekly freight services to operations, placing rail at the heart of Ireland’s freight transport system and providing a more sustainable freight transport option to the market. Upon completion the renewed Limerick to Foynes Freight Line will represent an investment in the region of just over 151m, with the revitalisation of the 42 km railway line playing a key role in the rail freight vision. Inactive since 2001, the line is being restored to support the return of rail freight services, with construction having commenced in early 2023 and freight operations expected to begin by mid-2026. Trackwork is set for substantial completion over the coming weeks while signalling and telecommunication upgrade works continue across the line.

New Stations at Moyross and Ballysimon

New rail stations in Moyross and Ballysimon, will enhance connectivity for the local communities and support urban regeneration, growth and connectivity. Planning for Moyross is due to be submitted in the second quarter of 2025, while option selection continues for Ballysimon in consultation with stakeholders.

Moyross station will integrate with the Limerick City and County Council’s University Avenue project, the NTA’s BusConnects Limerick, and the proposed Limerick CycleConnects Network. The preferred location is adjacent to Corpus Christi Parish Church and Moyross Health Centre, providing easy access to key local amenities, including Thomond Park and the Technological University of the Shannon.

Limerick to Galway Line Capacity Enhancements

Work is ongoing to identify opportunities to enhance the line. The line enhancements will also help to facilitate plans to increase train services between Galway and Limerick, as outlined in the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review and in support of Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transports Strategy (LSMATS).

Colbert Station Multi-Modal Interchange

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the €23 million transformation of Colbert Station, completed under budget in partnership with Conack, has delivered a state-of-the-art transport interchange designed to support Limerick’s growing transport network. This major upgrade, which officially opened in October 2024, includes 21 new bus bays with canopies, a modern bus station building featuring a ticket office and retail units, and a new surface-level car park with dedicated passenger drop-off and pick-up areas.

The redevelopment aligns with the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS), ensuring seamless integration with the region’s broader public transport infrastructure.

Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann said “At Iarnród Éireann, we are committed to delivering a rail network that drives regional growth, enhances connectivity, and advances Ireland’s climate ambitions. Our investment in Limerick through transformative projects like the Limerick to Foynes Freight Line, the new stations at Moyross and Ballysimone, works to enhance the Ennis line and the Colbert Station Multi-Modal Interchange—reflects our vision for a more sustainable and connected future.

These developments will not only improve passenger and freight services but also support economic development, urban regeneration, and a lower-carbon transport network . With continued investment and innovation, we are ensuring rail as the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network.