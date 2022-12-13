Two quizzed after drugs seizures in East Clare

Gardaí have questioned to men following separate drugs seizures carried out in East Clare under Operation Tara.

Gardaí have confirmed that on Wednesday, 7th December, 2022 Detective Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out searches under warrant in two houses, one in Flagmount and one in Scariff. During the course of the searches approximately €11,460 euros worth of suspected Cannabis Herb was located and seized in Scariff. A male in his early 50’s was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station. He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 and later released pending submission of investigation file to the office of the DPP for directions.

Four Cannabis Plants with an estimated value of €3,200 were seized in the house in Flagmount. A male in his late 50’s was interviewed and a file will now be prepared for submission to the DPP.

The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs