University of Galway information event for mature students

University of Galway’s Access Centre will hold its annual information evening focusing on the needs of mature students and adult learners who may be considering full-time or part-time studies for the 2023-24 academic year.

The information evening will take place on Wednesday January 11, 2023, from 6.30pm – 9pm on campus in the Institute for Lifecourse and Society, Upper Newcastle Road, Galway.

The event is designed particularly for those aged 23 or over who want to find out more about study options at University of Galway. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of current mature students and course experts to help them decide which options best suit their personal circumstances and professional development needs.

Kathleen Hartigan, Access Centre’s Mature Students Officer, said: “We are delighted this year to be back in person with this event and to give prospective students a feel for what university is like with our scheduled talks, and the opportunity to speak to current students face to face. This event provides them with the necessary information to help them choose the best educational option for them at University of Galway.”

Staff from University of Galway’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses, along with representatives from the University’s Student Services will also be available to guide attendees on the range of course options and supports that are offered. Academic staff will also be presented to answer specific queries on degrees and progression.

Members of the Access Centre team will be available to answer questions on pre-university courses in terms of Access Programmes and Disability Support for those who may have a long-term health condition (physical or mental), or a specific learning difficulty, might require guidance.

The University’s Career Development Centre will deliver a presentation focusing on what course of study will best suit individual circumstances and career pathways.

Further information and registration is available at www.nuigalway.ie/mature