Electricity has been restored to over 3,000 premises in Ennis following a fault on the network earlier this evening.

A total of 3,084 were left without power in the Lahinch road, Kilrush raod and Gort road areas in the Ennis North network area.

ESB engineers were dispatched to resolve the issues which occurred shortly before 7.00pm.

Power was not expected to be restored until 11.00pm however the faults have since been resolved.