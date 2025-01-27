Uisce Éireann ‘making progress’ restoring water supplies

Uisce Éireann crews have been working tirelessly to restore normal water supply to customers across parts of North and West County Clare following widespread service disruptions in the county caused by the impact of Storm Éowyn.

Uisce Éireann repair crews are coordinating with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, local authorities, the ESB, Civil Defence and other agencies as we work to restore normal supplies as quickly and as safely as possible. We would like to recognise the work being carried out by our crews on the ground who are working non-stop in difficult conditions to return water supply to those impacted.

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to have an impact on supplies across the county, including:

Flagmount; areas supplied by New Doolough public water supply; Milltown Malbay; Killaloe; Ennistymon; Lahinch; Liscannor; Cliffs of Moher; Doolin; Fanore; Ballyvaughan and Lisdoonvarna.

Once power is returned to an area it may take some time for normal water supply to be restored. Customers can go to www.water.ie and enter their address for details of localised issues and estimated restoration times. Details of alternative water supplies if available will also be provided here.

Alternative water supplies are currently in place in the areas listed below to support impacted customers:

Killaloe GAA Pitch

Public Water Tap located at Ennistymon Square

Woodcock Pub, Cratloe

O’Maras Shop, Flagmount

Additional alternative supplies are being deployed and will become available across the day tomorrow, 28 January. Further details of locations will be communicated once supplies are in place.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure, which we understand is a challenge at this time.

Brian O’Leary, Regional Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann is warning that service disruptions may last a number of days for some households and businesses.

“We apologise to customers who have been without water for a few days and ask for the public’s continued patience during this challenging time. In areas where water supply has been out for longer periods, our teams are working to provide alternative water supplies. We will be updating our website and providing information to local stakeholders about their locations. We are also providing additional supports for elderly and vulnerable customers, and we could encourage people to contact our customer care team at 1800 278 278 if additional support is needed.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.