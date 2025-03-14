Uisce Éireann reopens North Clare coast road

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the R477 coast road in North Clare, which had been closed since January to facilitate essential works, has reopened on schedule.

The R477 Fanore Road, on the Wild Atlantic Way, was temporarily closed at the beginning of this year to ensure the safe delivery of essential works to facilitate the upgrade of Ballyvaughan Sewerage Scheme.

This project will end the current practice of discharging untreated wastewater into the sea at Ballyvaughan Bay and ensure there is capacity available for future social and economic growth in the area.

Acknowledging the importance of this project, Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, Esther White, has said,

“This project is key for the growth and development of the Ballyvaughan community and also to facilitate an improvement in water quality in Ballyvaughan Bay. We are delighted to complete these works in time for the tourist season and appreciate the community’s patience while the works were carried out.”

EPS Group is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

