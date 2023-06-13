Water regulations checkpoint held in East Clare

A number of offences were detected by Gardaí undertaking a checkpoint in East Clare this week.

Gardaí were involved in the multi-agency operation in Ballina/Killaloe along with officials from Waterways Ireland and Water Safety Ireland. The aim of the checkpoint was to advise the public on the importance of water safety.

Persons were advised of the requirements under the Waterways Ireland Regulations in regard to vessels, jet skis and general water safety advice.

A number of road traffic offences were detected including a person arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Remember if you see someone in trouble in or near the water please dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.