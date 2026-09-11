Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain Warning for several counties including Clare.

Forecasters say we can expect a spell of heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms tonight.

The potential impacts include:

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• Localised flooding

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Lightning damage

The warning comes into effect at 9.00pm today (Friday) for a period of 12 hours until 9:00am on Saturday.

Forecast

Tonight

It will become wet and rather windy across the north and west tonight. The rain will be heavy and thunderstorms are also possible, which may cause localised flooding. It will be drier in the south and east with patchy light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds and gales on the west and northwest coast for a time.

Saturday

The rain will move southwards tomorrow morning and will linger over southern areas for much of the day, while a clearance to scattered showers develops further to the north. The rain in the south and southwest will be heavy at times, particularly in the morning and again in the evening, and may cause localised flooding. Breezy and blustery during the morning and early afternoon with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, but winds will ease through the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.