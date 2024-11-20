Status Orange Snow-Ice warning issued for Clare

Update:

Wednesday, 8.58am – Met Éireann has now issued a Status Orange – Snow-Ice warning for Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

- Advertisement -

The alert will come into effect at midnight tonight (Wednesday) and remain in place until midday on Thursday.

Forecasters say we can expect dignificant snowfall accumulations and warned of possible impacts including.

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption

• Disruption and delays to public transport

likely (air, rail, bus)

• Difficult conditions underfoot

• Animal welfare issues

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in Clare over was to -4 at Met Éireann’s remote monitoring station in Tulla.

Tuesday, 3.45pm – Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning for Munster to take effect from 4.00am on Thursday.

The later warning follows a previous low temperature advisory and two Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warnings for Ireland.

The weather service has said “snowfall accumulations expected” and has advised that the possible impacts are poor visibility and dangerous travelling conditions.

The latest warning will come into effect at 4.00am on Thursday and remain in place until midday (Thursday)

Monday – Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warnings for Ireland.

The first will come into effect at 8.00pm on Tuesday and remain in place until 10.00am in Wednesday.

While temperatures will rise during Wednesday, another spell of cold weather is expected on Wednesday night.

The second warning will become effective at 8.00pm on Wednesday and stay in place until 10.00am on Thursday.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches.

The possible impacts of the cold spell include hazardous conditions on roads and paths and some travel disruption.

The weather warnings following a previous cold weather advisory issued by the weather service.