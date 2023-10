Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for most of the country including Clare.

The weather service is warning of dense fog in places leading to impaired visibility.

The affected areas included Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and well as the provinces of Munster and Connacht.

The warning will remain in place until 11.00am on Wednesday.