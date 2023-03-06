Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow ice warning for Ireland.

The weather service is warning of “hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths.”

Tonight (Monday)

Long clear spells will develop as the last of the rain clears southern areas early tonight. Very cold with lowest temperatures of 0 and -4 degrees leading to widespread sharp frost and possible icy stretches.

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

Very cold tomorrow, but with plenty of sunshine too. Highest temperatures will range just 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.

The warning will come into effect at 6.00pm today(Monday) and remain in place until 10.00am on Tuesday.