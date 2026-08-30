Update:

Further to a Weather Advisory published yesterday, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Ireland

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Forecasters are warning of widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thunderstorms bringing some lightning and hail.

The warning, which came into effect at midday today (Sunday) will remain in place until 9.00pm today.

The possible impacts include:

• Localised flooding

• Outdoor events impacted

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Lightning damage

August 29th

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland for a 24-hour period commencing at 3.00am on Sunday.

Forecasters say heavy showers or longer spells of rain will become widespread from the southwest on Saturday night and during Sunday.

They are also warning of some localised torrential downpours will occur with the potential for thunderstorms, lightning and associated gusty winds.

Met Éireann added: “While they will be hit and miss, some localised flooding may occur.”

The advisory will be valid from 03:00 Sunday 30/08/2026 to 03:00 Monday 31/08/2026.