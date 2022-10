Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the whole of Ireland.

The weather service has said: “Heavy rain on Monday (Halloween) will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.”

The warning will be valid from 6:00am on Monday 31/10/2022 and remain in place until midnight.

There is also a Small Craft warning in place for all coasts of Ireland

According to Met Éireann: “Winds will increase to force 6 or 7 on all coasts of Ireland.”