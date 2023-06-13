Status Yellow Thunderstorm and Rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Thunderstorm and Rain warning for ten counties including Clare.
The weather service is warning of localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.
Possible impacts:
• Localised spot flooding
• Difficult travel conditions
The warning will be valid from midday until 9.00pm today.
The other counties are Cavan, Donegal, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath.
