Status Yellow Thunderstorm and Rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Thunderstorm and Rain warning for ten counties including Clare.

The weather service is warning of localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.

Possible impacts:

- Advertisement -

• Localised spot flooding

• Difficult travel conditions

The warning will be valid from midday until 9.00pm today.

The other counties are Cavan, Donegal, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath.