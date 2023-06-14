Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Clare, the second in two days.

The weather service is warning of localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail in the most intense storms.

Forecasters are citing the following as possible impacts

Localised flooding

Difficult traveling conditions

Power outages

The warning covers a total of seven counties. The others are Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, and Tipperary.

The expected onset of the thunderstorm is around 1.00pm today. The warning will remain in effect until 9 o’clock this (Wednesday) evening.

The forecast for the rest of the day and overnight is…

Today

Very warm and humid today. It will be dry with hazy sunshine this morning but scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, with the potential for hail and spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees, cooler near coasts, in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

Tonight

A mild and muggy night with temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees. Heavy showers will gradually die out, leaving largely dry conditions but there is a chance of further showers towards morning. Some mist and fog patches will develop in a light variable breeze.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning will be mostly dry with sunny spells, though a few light showers are possible. More scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. Some will be heavy with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding. Very warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, though sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.