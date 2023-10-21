Status Yellow weather warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the provinces of Munster and Connacht.

The alert will take effect at 6.00pm (Sunday) and remain in place through Monday and until 4.00am Tuesday.

The weather says that rain will be heavy at times with the chance of thunder and that the possible impacts include:

Localised flooding

Difficult travel conditions

- Advertisement -

The warning was issued at 11.53am today and has already been updated once. It’s possible that further updates could be issued.