Status Yellow wind warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for county Clare and its Atlantic coast.

The first, which came into effect at 10.00am, is a wind warning for Clare and the other west coast counties of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

The weather service is warning that Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts with localised wave overtopping possible.

The warning will remain valid until 8.00am tomorrow (Sunday).

Staff at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre have implemented their own Status Yellow wind warning protocols. Management at the popular attraction have strict protocols for the site when weather warnings are issued for the area.

“Due to high wind speeds experienced on-site, we are activating Yellow Wind Protocols, please exercise caution when visiting the site, especially on cliff pathways and viewing platforms,” the warning states.

The second is a Status Yellow – Gale warning for all Irish coastal waters including Clare and for the Irish Sea.

Met Éireann says southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times.

This gale warning will come into effect at 5.00pm today (Saturday) and remain in place until 9.00pm on Sunday.