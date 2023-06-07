Big Screen in Fairgreen for Munster Final

Clare County Council will host a screening of the Munster Senior Hurling Final for those unable to attend the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday!

The event will be staged in the Fairgreen in Ennis on Sunday June 11th from 12.30pm until the final whistle in the match.

All are welcome to this free, non-ticket, alcohol-free event. Entry and exit will be via the normal points, with additional parking available on Sunday at Áras Contae an Chláir from 12.00pm until 5.00pm.

Looking ahead to the match, Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “This will be a great event for all Clare supporters as our hurlers endeavour to secure their first Munster Senior Hurling title in 25 years. Clare County Council is delighted to facilitate the screening and bring people together to celebrate the occasion in our county town.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, added: “The current Clare team has given us huge excitement in the Munster Hurling Championship over the past number of seasons, and the screening at the Fairgreen on Sunday will be a great opportunity for the people of Clare to enjoy the occasion together.”

We look forward to seeing you all on Sunday for what will hopefully be a celebration as we cheer on our hurlers with a Banner roar from the Fairgreen!