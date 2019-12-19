Appeal for information about missing man

Killaloe Coast Guard and South Eastern Mountain Rescue are assisting in the search

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter are assisting in a major search for an elderly man around the Limerick/Tipperary border.

86-year-old Paddy Rainsford, from Annagh, Lisnagry, is also understood to suffer from dementia. When last seen leaving his home he was driving a Blue Skoda Rapid, registration 161 L 98. He was last seen at around 7.30pm yesterday when he left to drive to the Birdhill/Boher area of North Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived.

Gardaí mounted an initial search last night and have since been joined by volunteers from Killaloe Coast Guard, Tipperary Civil Defence, South Eastern Mountain Rescue and the crew of Rescue 115.

Paddy is described as being 5’ 10” in height, medium build, grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

Paddy’s family and An Garda Síochána have concerns for Paddy’s welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen Paddy or has information on Paddy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061-378102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tipperary Civil Defence are also taking part in the search operation
