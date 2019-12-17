Yellow wind warning issued for Clare

Yellow wind warning issued for Clare

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Co Clare.

The entire country is expected to experience southeast winds, later veering southerly and gusting 90-110km/h on Wednesday. The winds are expected to strongest in coastal areas.

The warning, issued at 10.00am today, is valid from midday to midnight tomorrow.

The weather service has also issued a Status Yellow – Small Craft Warning for Clare.

Forecasters are warning that southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher early Wednesday morning on Irish coasts from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point.

For more information on weather warnings, click here.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.met.ie/weather-warnings

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY