Yellow wind warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Co Clare.

The entire country is expected to experience southeast winds, later veering southerly and gusting 90-110km/h on Wednesday. The winds are expected to strongest in coastal areas.

The warning, issued at 10.00am today, is valid from midday to midnight tomorrow.

The weather service has also issued a Status Yellow – Small Craft Warning for Clare.

Forecasters are warning that southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher early Wednesday morning on Irish coasts from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point.

For more information on weather warnings, click here.

https://www.met.ie/weather-warnings