Clare businesses at Showcase 2020 in RDS

Businesses from Clare had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020 in the RDS in Dublin.

The Moher Soap Company, Siar Landscape Photography and Rowena Sheen Jewellery, were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2020, that saw over 2,700 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

The Moher Soap Co – An Artisan Soap Making and Skincare company based beside the Cliffs of Moher. All of Raquel’s products are handmade using natural ingredients

Siar Landscape Photography– Siar, meaning ‘West’ or ‘Westward’ is a range of contemporary photographic products of the Irish landscape & Culture by Gary Collins

Rowena Sheen Jewellery – Rowena showcased a range of contemporary Irish Jewellery made in native Irish woods, sterling silver and Burren Wildflower beeswax.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, officially opened Showcase 2020 at the RDS, Dublin. The show, which marked its 44th edition this year and ran until Wednesday 22 January, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs. Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

Dr. Quinn said: “This world-class fair focused on Irish creativity is instrumental to sustaining and developing Ireland’s innovative design and craft sector which makes an immense contribution to our economy and culture and provides vital sustainable employment in every region. Showcase offers trade buyers a unique opportunity to meet with hundreds of enterprising Irish companies, ranging from brand new start-ups to family businesses established for generations. For exhibitors keen to diversify or extend their market presence internationally, this is where they can connect with buyers from around the world and secure orders, enabling them to build resilience and maximise their potential to scale and grow. I look forward to seeing the design and craft sector continue to evolve through the exciting opportunities that Showcase presents and wish all those involved a fruitful event this year.”

The Clare companies were selected by the Local Enterprise Office Clare to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020. They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise in Local Enterprise Office Clare said: “The Local Enterprise Showcase is always an exciting element of Showcase. The clients here are the up-and-coming talent of Irish craft and design. Many of the exhibitors here will be just starting out, working with their Local Enterprise Office and trying to make the most of the opportunity this event brings. Others have been here before and know the benefits of the Local Enterprise Showcase and the chance to meet buyers from Ireland and all over the world. They have the chance to potentially make business and life changing deals so it’s an exciting few days ahead for our clients.”

Louise Allen, Managing Executive, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: “Showcase is pivotal to developing the commercial potential of Ireland’s design and craft sector, providing innovative Irish companies with an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with buyers from across Ireland and around the world. This annual event also plays a crucial role in raising the profile of contemporary Irish design and craft internationally and we are continually developing the show’s offering while delivering a uniquely Irish experience.”

For more information on Local Enterprise Showcase 2020 and supports available to those operating in the design and crafts sector, log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie and for more information on Showcase 2020, log on to www.ShowcaseIreland.com