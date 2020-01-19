Council launches new text alert system

Clare County Council has launched a new text alert system Clare Alerts through MapAlerter.

Clare Alerts allows you to subscribe to get alerts from Clare County Council. Alerts are delivered b y SMS Text Alert, email and also through various chat apps such as Facebook Messenger through the MapAlerter service.

There is no charge to create an account and there are no costs to receive alerts through any channel, including the SMS text messages. The service was introduced by Clare County Council to ensure that quick information is given to people for specific events that may affect them. This may include day-to-day events such as road works or other isolated events such as severe weather emergencies.

Registration requires that users supply a mobile number and email address so that Clare Alerts can deliver alerts directly. Alerts are issued across a number of Council categories and you can subscribe to some or all of these categories, depending on your preference. Clare Alerts currently offers these categories:

Road Works & Diversion Information

Planning Application Alerts

Severe Weather Alerts via Met Éireann

Flood Alerts

Community Notices

The service is designed with a strong emphasis on location accuracy. Each alert is mapped before it is sent to the user so it will only be delivered to the user if they are deemed to be in an affected area. When registering for a Clare Alerts account the user must identify a mapped location so that the system will only send accurate alerts.

Registration is quick and easy. Once an account is created Clare County Council will only send alerts when they are relevant to the user.

Clare County Council welcomes the new service to work alongside their social media accounts to ensure the people of County Clare are aware and up to date with the issues in their area. Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe has said ‘Clare Alerts is a great way to keep the public informed about specific events in their areas. The system will send quick alerts to the public rather than having to scan social media for alerts specific to them. It is a wonderful free service that will hopefully encourage young and old to link in with their local authority.’

Brendan Cunningham Managing Director of map Alerter welcomes Clare County Councils use of the alert system, ’MapAlerter was launched in 2011 and the service is now used by the majority of Irish local authorities to deliver important alerts to members of the public. We are delighted that Clare County Council has come on board and is now using the service to contact its customers with important service updates and emergency alerts.

MapAlerter is great for getting the word out fast, for severe weather, road hazards, floods and other various events that impact Clare residents. As the service delivers localised alerts, it means that subscribers only get alerts that will impact them. We advise Clare residents to sign up for this free service’

You can now sign up for Clare Alerts on the Clare County Council website http://www.clarecoco.ie/your-council/contact-the-council/alerts/ where there is also more information about the free Clare Alerts service.