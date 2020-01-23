Gardaí issue fog warning to motorists

Gardaí in Clare have issued an urgent warning to motorists travelling in today’s severe fog conditions.

The advice follows reports of motorists across the county driving without any lights.

A number of ‘near-miss’ collisions have also been reported on the M18 motorway and other parts of Clare.

Heavy fog and dense mist continue to shroud Co Clare with visibility reported to be as low as 100 metres on many routes.

Gardaí are asking that motorists drive to the prevailing conditions at all times and that in times of low visibility, to ensure they use their driving lights and fog lights, slow down and leave sufficient room between them and the vehicle in front.

It has also been reported that vehicles are stopping on roadsides and posing a risk to other motorists.

Road Safety Authority advice on use of fog lights.