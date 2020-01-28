Multiple collisions on M18 following hail showers

Gardaí are warning motorists to drive with care following a number of crashes on the M18 in Clare today.

It’s believed that all the collisions occurred following heavy hail showers which continue to affect the western half of the country.

The southbound carriageway of the M18 between Gort and Crusheen was closed after a number of vehicles lost control and left the road at around 8.30am. Later, another collision occurred further south on the M18 near Crusheen. That has also been cleared since.

No injuries were reported in any of those incidents.

One person was however hospitalised following a single-vehicle on the M18 near Shannon this afternoon.

At around 1.30pm, a car left the motorway, collided with a crash barrier and over turned. One person was assessed at the scene before being removed to hospital for treatment. It’s understood their injuries are not serious.

The collision happened between junction 10 Newmarket on Fergus on junction 9 Shannon. Fire crews from Shannon and Ennis remain at the scene (2.25pm) along with Gardaí and motorway maintenance crews.

One lane of the M18 has been reopened following an earlier full closure of the southbound lanes. The route was fully reopened shortly before 3.00pm.

Gardaí are warning drivers that conditions can be treacherous following downpours of hail. Motorists are also being advised to ‘drive to the conditions and slow down.’