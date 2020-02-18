RNLI seeking ‘face-to-face’ fundraisers

The RNLI is currently looking to recruit more face-to-face fundraisers to help share vital safety messages and encourage new supporters to sign up and donate after the charity experienced a shortfall in funds last year.

With 46 lifeboat stations across Ireland, the RNLI’s remit is vast. The charity is currently facing a ‘perfect storm’ of being busier than ever while its income is down. The charity needs to keep raising money to cover the ongoing work needed to maintain and upgrade lifeboats, stations, kit and training.

As part of its renewed focus on fundraising, the RNLI is seeking to increase its number of face-to-face fundraisers this year and recruit up people in a seasonal role that is vital in helping save lives at sea.

Working within a team at some stunning coastal locations in Newcastle, County Down, and in Portrush, County Antrim as well as at events in Belfast and Dublin, the role of a face-to-face fundraiser would suit dynamic and engaging individuals with great interpersonal skills who can share inspiring stories of volunteer crews and lifeguards with those visiting the beach and at public events, while also engaging new audiences and inspiring new regular supporters.

A crucial part of the role will include educating visitors about key safety messages and a drive to help sign up new supporters to make regular donations to the RNLI.

Neal Somerville, RNLI Face to Face Manager explains the importance sharing the RNLI’s safety advice has on saving lives at sea: ‘Our face-to-face teams are inspired by knowing that a simple but effective safety message can save lives and they are keen to share these messages with others in the hope that it may just save someone’s family member or loved one.

Face-to-face fundraisers encourage people to sign up to support the charity which also provide them with a great deal of satisfaction. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to work with a team of like-minded people at various outdoor locations which is a great way of making new friends while having fun at the same time.’

For the first time this year, the charity is recruiting face-to-face fundraisers to cover the main season, which runs from April – October, as well as the usual peak season running through July and August. Training will be given in all aspects required for the role.

More information about the available roles is available at RNLI.org/FundraiserJobs

Your nearest RNLI lifeboat stations are in Kilrush and on Lough Derg.