Shannon college raising funds for RNLI

The Shannon College of Hotel Management Charity Committee has launched a mission to raise much needed funds for the RNLI Kilrush.

The college has named the RNLI as its charity of choice this year.

A spokesperson said: “Each academic year our charity committee comes together and select a charity which we feel would benefit from our fundraising efforts. The RNLI Kilrush is a non-profit organisation and their crews are made up of volunteers who provide 24-hour rescue services along the Shannon estuary. It is through donations and continuous fundraising that the RNLI raise the much needed funds that help meet the cost of saving lives at sea.”



“Typically our fundraising events span the length of the academic year and each event helps us to reach our final target. However, due to the situation surrounding Co-Vid 19 and the part each of us must play in slowing down the spread of this virus, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel our remaining events for the term.

However, we are still determined to reach our target and continue our efforts to raise these much needed funds for the RNLI Kilrush, all while maintaining our social distance in the process. It is for this reason that we need your help. Any small donation is greatly appreciated and it is donations like yours that enable the RNLI Kilrush to operate and save lives each year,” the organisers said.

Click here if you would like to contribute.