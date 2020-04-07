2020 JP McManus Pro-Am postponed for a year

By Pat Flynn -
The JP McManus Pro-Am Committee has today announced the postponement of the 2020 tournament.

The Pro-Am, due to be held this July at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick, has been deferred until 5th & 6th July 2021 at the same venue.

The tournament is a complete sell-out and all caps purchased will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 event, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes. Spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps are advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

Pro-Am host Mr. JP McManus said: “We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience. To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf. We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

The Pro-Am Committee will release more information about the rescheduled event in the coming months.

 

