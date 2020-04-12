Man stopped by Garda patrol, found to have drugs and cash

Gardaí carrying out a patrol as part of Operation Fanacht in Co Clare discovered cash and drugs after they stopped a man.

The 26-year-old, understood to be known to Gardaí, was intercepted by officers in a housing estate in Newmarket on Fergus at around 3.00pm yesterday. Gardaí also recognised the man as not being from the area.

Officers stopped the man and after speaking with him, decided to carry out a search under the provisions of the Misuse of Drugs act.

Gardaí discovered over €2,000 in cash as well a quantity of drugs comprising cocaine, cannabis and Xanax tablets all with an estimated value of €700.

It’s believed the man was making deliveries to local customers when he was stopped. The cash and drugs were seized while the drugs will also be sent for analysis.

The man was not arrested however the Garda investigation into the matter is continuing.

Also in Clare yesterday, Gardaí seized a rifle, imitation handgun, a small amount of drugs and electronic devices.

Members had been carrying out a Covid-19 patrol in the Kilmihil area when they observed a male in possession of a rifle. After further inquiries, it transpired the male, aged in his late teens, did not hold a firearm license.

During a follow-up operation, Gardaí searched a premises under warrant in the Kilmihil area. An air rifle with scope and an imitation 9mm handgun were seized during the search operation.

A small quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) and some electronic devices were also recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time however the Garda investigations into the matter is ongoing.