Shannon lights up runway for #ShineYourLight

Shannon Airport runway lights were switch to full strength at 9.00pm tonight in support of the #ShineYourLight / #LonraighdoSholas campaign.

At 3,199 metres (10,495 ft), Shannon’s runway is the longest in Ireland.

Commenting on the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group which operates and manages Shannon Airport said: “As an essential service Shannon Airport remains open and our staff are proud to assist with the effort to ensure that much needed cargo, such as medical supplies, can be distributed throughout Ireland.

“Recently our runway lights have been guiding planes carrying vital cargo into Shannon Airport and we are delighted to turn them on again tonight at full intensity to show our support and solidarity.

By coming together for this initiative, we are sending our thoughts and well wishes to the people of Ireland.

By shining a light, we can not only remember all those who have suffered the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19, we can also bring hope for the future. We will get through this, and by staying apart we can save lives.”

Meanwhile, at Thomond Park in Limerick the iconic rugby stadium was also lit up

Thomond Park tweeted: “As a nation, we are a Team. Tonight we stand together as that team in solidarity against Covid-19 to #ShineYourLight – For all the people who are sick, and for those who have lost their lives and their loved ones.”