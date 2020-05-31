Covid-19: Information and Updates (May 2020)

For the latest Covid-19 Information and Updates click here

Sunday, May 31st – 5.30pm – 2 new deaths and 66 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,652 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One deaths has been de-notified)

An additional 66 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,990.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 323.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Saturday, May 30th – 5.30pm – 9 new deaths and 59 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,651 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (Three deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 59 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,929.

1 new case has been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 323 (which is 1.3% of total number of cases nationally).

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Friday, May 29th – 6.10pm – 6 new deaths and 39 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 6 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,645 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 39 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,876.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 322.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Thursday, May 28th – 6.05pm – 9 new deaths and 46 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,639 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 46 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,841.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 322.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Wednesday, May 27th – 5.45pm – 17 new deaths and 73 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 17 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,631 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 73 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,803.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 322.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Tuesday, May 26th – 5.59pm – 9 new deaths and 37 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,615 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 37 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,735.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 322.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Monday, May 25th – 5.50pm – No new deaths and 59 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that no further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,606 people have now died in Ireland from the virus which is down two from yesterday after two cases were de-notified.

An additional 59 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,698.

1 new case has been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 322.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Sunday, May 24th – 5.10pm – 4 new deaths and 57 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 4 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,608 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 76 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,639.

2 new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 321.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Saturday, May 23rd – 5.15pm – 13 new deaths and 76 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 13 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,604 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 76 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,582.

No new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 319.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Friday, May 22nd – 6.05pm – 11 new deaths and 115 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 11 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,594 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 115 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,506.

4 new cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 319.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Thursday, May 21st – 5.40pm – 12 new deaths and 76 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 12 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,583 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 76 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,391.

No further cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 315..

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Wednesday, May 20th – 6.40pm – 11 new deaths and 64 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 11 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,571 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One case was de-notified)

An additional 64 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,315.

No further cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 315.

Tuesday, May 19th – 5.55pm – 16 new deaths and 51 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 16 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,561 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 51 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,251.

No further cases have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 315.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Monday, May 18th – 5.45pm – 4 new deaths and 88 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 4 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,547 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 88 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases to 24,200.

1 further case has been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 315.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Sunday, May 17th – 5.25pm – 10 new deaths and 64 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,543 people have now died from the virus.

An additional 64 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases to 24,112.

No further cases confirmed have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 314.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Saturday, May 16th – 6.00pm – 15 new deaths and 92 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 15 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,533 people have now died from the virus.

A further 92 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases to 24,048.

2 cases confirmed have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 314.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Friday, May 15th – 6.40pm – 16 new deaths and 126 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 16 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,518 people have now died from the virus.

A further 126 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases to 23,956.

4 cases confirmed have been identified in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 312.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Thursday, May 14th – 6.35pm – 10 new deaths and 426 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,506 people have now died from the virus.

A further 426 new cases have been confirmed too bringing the total of confirmed cases to 23,827.

The have been no new cases confirmed in Clare while the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 308.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Wednesday, May 13th – 6.01pm – 10 new deaths and 159 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. The death toll is now 1,497.

An additional 159 new confirmed cases have also been confirmed. The total now stands at 23,401.

2 additional cases have also been confirmed in Clare. The total now stands at 308.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Tuesday, May 12th – 5.55pm – 15 new deaths and 139 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 24 people with COVID-19 have died bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,488. The cases were de-notified since yesterday.

107 new cases have also been confirmed bringing to 23,242 the number of confirmed cases in this country.

One (1) additional case has been confirmed in Clare. The total now stands at 306.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Monday, May 11th – 6.15pm – 15 new deaths and 139 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 15 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. 1,467 people have now died from the virus.

An additional 139 new cases of the Covid-19 have also been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 23,135.

Two (2) additional case have been in Clare. The figure stands at 303.

Sunday, May 10th – 7.05pm – 12 new deaths and 236 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 12 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 here have died. It brings the overall death toll here to 1,458.

The Department has also confirmed an additional 236 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the overall number of people infected here to 22,996.

There has been no increase in cases in Clare. The figure remains at 303.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Saturday, May 9th – 5.40pm – 18 new deaths and 219 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 18 people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died. It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,446.

The Department also confirmed an additional 219 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of infected people to 22,760.

There have been 303 cases of the virus confirmed in Clare.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Friday, May 8th – 5.55pm – 27 new deaths and 156 additional cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that 27 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 1,429.

156 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 22,541.

There have been 299 cases of the virus confirmed in Clare.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Thursday, May 7th – 5.45pm – 29 new deaths and 137 additional cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that 29 more people, diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland, have died. The total now stands 1,403.

137 additional cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in Ireland bring to the total to 22,385 confirmed cases.

There have been 281 cases of the virus confirmed in Clare.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Wednesday, May 6th – 5.55pm – 37 new deaths and 265 additional cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 37 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total number of deaths to 1,375.

265 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland bringing that total to 22,248.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Tuesday, May 5th – 5.50pm – 23 new deaths and 211 additional cases confirmed

23 more people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in Ireland bringing the death toll to 1,339.

211 additional cases of the virus have also been confirmed. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 21,983.

A further 4 cases have been confirmed in Clare bringing the total in the county to 249.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Monday, May 4th – 5.35pm – 16 new deaths and 266 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed there have been 16 more deaths from Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities in Ireland to 1,319.

A further 266 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed. The overall number of confirmed cases is now 21,772.

A further 5 cases have been confirmed in Clare bringing the total in the county to 245.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Sunday, May 3rd – 5.25pm – 19 new deaths and 330 additional cases confirmed

19 more people, diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland, have died the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total number over Covid-19 related deaths is now 1,303.

An additional 330 new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed, bringing the total now to 21,506.

The number of confirmed cases in Clare now stands at 240.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Saturday, May 2nd – 5.45pm – 25 new deaths and 343 additional cases confirmed

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that a further 25 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

1,286 people have now lost their lives as a result of coronavirus.

An additional 343 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the the total number 21,176.

The number of confirmed cases in Clare now stands at 237.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.

Friday, May 1st – 6.02pm – 34 new deaths and 221 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 34 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,265.

Following closer inspection by the HPSC, 1 death that was reported earlier has now been removed from the totals.

221 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

there are now 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Four more cases of the virus have been identified in Clare bringing the total in the county to 236.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.