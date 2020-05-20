Funding for 3 Clare local authority harbour projects

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced details of a €3.1m package to assist 10 coastal Local Authorities including Clare County Council to undertake repair projects on harbours and slipways owned by them.

The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

The Minister said “I am delighted to announce the continuation of our programme to assist coastal Local Authorities in the repair and development of fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructures under their ownership.”

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

The Minister went on to say “The Local Authority owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation.”

Minister Creed concluded the announcement by stating “The €3.1m I have made available in 2020 is testament to my commitment to assist in the ongoing economic and social development in our rural coastal communities. This enlarged scheme will provide a much needed economic boost to these communities, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural areas. The diverse range of projects approved for funding under the programme are geographically spread across 10 Local Authorities and will not only create local construction employment over the lifetime of the projects, but equally will further enhance the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas.”

The three projects to receive funding are:

Carrigaholt Pier – €37,500 – For essential repairs and reconstruction of section of old pier wall.

Ballyvaughan Pier – €48,750 – For the installation of flood gate and 3 no. flap valves. Provision of rock armour to protect pier wall.

Bournapeaka Pier (Ballyvaughan) – € 51,750 – To underpin mid-section of pier. Remove and replace cracked section of pier. Remove section of deck and replace tying into repaired section of quay. Remove and relay cut stone along pier edge.

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has welcomed the funding saying: “As a county that is so reliant on our beautiful coastal areas, it’s essential that we maintain these historic piers. This will mean we will be able to put our best foot forward once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and see these piers thronged with visitors once again.”