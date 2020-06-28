Clare Coast Guard units involved in Tipperary search

A major multi-agency search is underway in Co Tipperary for a teenage girl last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Coast Guard units from Clare and the Shannon based and rescue helicopter have also been tasked to assist in the search for 13-year-old Aoife (Eva) Kidman who was reported missing from her home in Newport earlier today.

Gardaí and Aoife’s family are said to be concerned for her wellbeing.

A major search is underway involving Gardaí, Tipperary Civil Defence, Killaloe Coast Guard, the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), Limerick Land Search Team and the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115.

She is described as being 5′ 8″ in height, with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes and a slim build. Aoife has two piercings in each ear. It is not known what Aoife was wearing at the time she went missing.

A UAS (unmanned aerial system) team from Doolin Coast Guars has also been requested to assist in the search and is using a drone as part of the search effort.

Anyone with any information on Aoife’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.