Clare library services reopen today

Clare County Libraries has confirmed that a number of libraries will reopen in accordance with Phase 3 of the revised Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, commencing today, Monday, 29th June.

They include De Valera Library, Ennis, Kilrush Library, Kilkee Library, Miltown Library, Ennistymon Library and Shannon Library. Other libraries will be opening shortly once the necessary preparatory work has been completed. Please check the Clare County Library website and social media pages for updates.

Libraries will be providing limited services initially, including limits on the numbers accessing the libraries at any one time. Libraries will be operating in compliance with current physical distancing guidelines and the public are encouraged to use hand sanitisers upon entry to library buildings. Library visits will be of a maximum 15 minutes’ duration.

Library services will include:

Borrow and return of books;

Printing facilities;

Delivery service for those cocooning;

Online services;

Children’s services including the 2020 Summer Stars programme.

The contact and collect service will continue in the other branches and will commence in a number of part-time libraries.

Additional library services will also be available, including online e-resources such as books, newspapers, magazines, language and other training courses, and children’s resources including storytime and craft sessions online. Non-members can join online at www.clarelibrary.ie.

Helen Walsh, Clare County Librarian, said: “We are delighted to open our doors again to welcome back the public as we know that we have been missed over the past number of months. We look forward to extending our services over the coming weeks.”

Contact your local library for further details or check out www.clarelibrary.ie for opening times and services in the various library locations.