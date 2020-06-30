Covid-19: Updates – June 2020

Covid-19 Updates – June

Tuesday, June 30th – 5.56pm – 1 further death and 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,736 people have passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,473.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 28/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Monday, June 29th – 5.40pm – NO further deaths but 24 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed there have been NO further Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. 1,735 people have passed away from the virus to date.

An additional 24 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,462. (One case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 27/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Sunday, June 28th – 5.35pm – 1 more death and 3 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,735 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 3 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,439. (One case has been de-notified).

*No County by County figures were published for a second consecutive day.

Saturday, June 27th – 5.40pm – 6 more deaths and 23 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 6 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,734 people have now passed away from the virus. (Two deaths have been de-notified).

An additional 23 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,437.

No County by County figures were published today.

Friday, June 26th – 5.59pm – 3 more deaths and 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,730 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,414. (Two cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 24/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Thursday, June 25th – 5.59pm – 1 more death and 11 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,727 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 11 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,405. (Two cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.45% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

Wednesday, June 24th – 5.30pm – 6 more deaths and 5 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 6 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,726 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 5 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,396.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Tuesday, June 23rd – 5.47pm – 3 more deaths and 10 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,720 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 10 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,391. (2 cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.45% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Monday, June 22nd – 5.40pm – 2 more deaths and 4 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,717 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 4 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,383.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.45% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Sunday, June 21st – 5.30pm – NO new deaths but 6 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed NO more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland. 1,715 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 6 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,379. (1 case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Saturday, June 20th – 5.40pm – 2 more deaths and 22 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 2 more deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,715 people have now passed away from the virus. One death has been de-notified.

An additional 22 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,374. (16 cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.46% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Friday, June 19th – 5.35pm – 2 more deaths and 13 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 2 more deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,714 people have now passed away from the virus. The figure remains unchanged from yesterday as two deaths have been de-notified.

An additional 13 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,368.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Thursday, June 18th – 5.50pm – 4 more deaths and 16 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 4 new deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,714 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 16 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,355. (Two cases have been de-notified).

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Wednesday, June 17th – 5.45pm – 3 more deaths and 8 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 3 more deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,710 people have now passed away from the virus. (Two deaths have been de-notified).

An additional 8 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,341. (One case has been de-notified).

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Tuesday, June 16th – 5.28pm – 3 more deaths and 14 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 3 more deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,709 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 14 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,334. (One case has been de-notified).

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Monday, June 15th – 6.01pm – No new deaths but 18 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed NO more deaths have been reported in Ireland. 1,706 people have now passed away from the virus.

An additional 18 new cases have been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,321.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Sunday, June 14th – 5.20pm – 1 more death and 8 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 more person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. 1,706 people have now died in the country from the virus.

An additional 8 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,303.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Saturday, June 13th – 5.50pm – 5 more deaths and 46 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,705 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (5 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 46 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,295. (One case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.46% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Friday, June 12th – 5.35pm – 3 more deaths and 13 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,705 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 13 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,250. (One case has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.46% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Thursday, June 11th – 5.50pm – 8 more deaths and 8 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 8 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,703 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 8 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,238. (One cases has been de-notified)

1 further case has been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Wednesday, June 10th – 6.00pm – 5 more deaths and 19 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,695 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 19 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,231. (Three cases have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare for seventh consecutive day. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Tuesday, June 9th – 5.55pm – 9 more deaths and 9 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,691 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 9 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,215. (One diagnosis has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Monday, June 8th – 5.45pm – 4 more deaths and 9 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 4 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,683 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 9 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,207. (One diagnosis has been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Sunday, June 7th – 4.40pm – 1 new death and 25 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died. 1,679 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 25 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,201.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Saturday, June 6th – 5.40pm – 9 new deaths and 24 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 9 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,678 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (*One death has been de-notified)

An additional 24 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,183.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. *One case has been de-notified. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Friday, June 5th – 5.55pm – 7 new deaths and 28 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 7 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,670 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 28 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,163. (7 diagnoses have been de-notified)

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Thursday, June 4th – 5.50pm – 5 new deaths and 38 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,664 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 38 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,142.

No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Wednesday, June 3rd – 5.45pm – 3 new deaths and 47 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,659 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (Two cases have been de-notified)

An additional 47 new cases have also been identified bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,111.

1 further case has been confirmed in Co Clare bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the county to 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Tuesday, June 2nd – 6.01pm – 8 new deaths and 10 more cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 8 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,658 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

An additional 10 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,066.

A further 8 cases have been confirmed in Co Clare bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the county to 368 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

Monday, June 1st – 5.33pm – 1 new death and 77 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,650 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (Three deaths has been de-notified)

An additional 77 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,062.

A further *37 new cases have been confirmed in Co Clare bringing the total of diagnosed cases in the county to 360 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

*It’s understood that the 35 of the 37 cases were previously incorrectly classified with figures for Limerick. As a result, Limerick has seen a reduction of 35 confirmed cases of the virus.

See all The Clare Herald’s Covid-19 related stories here.

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

Previous Updates (by month)