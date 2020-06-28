Planned emergency closure of M18 at Junction 12

Clare County Council is advising motorists that Colas Roadbridge (CRJV) will be carrying out essential surface retexturing at a number of locations across Network B starting tomorrow Monday, 29th June.

On the evening of Wednesday, 1st July, 2020, CRJV plans to close the southbound on-slip at M18 J12 to carry out these works for a couple of hours between 9:00pm and 6:00am.

During this time, traffic will be diverted at M18 J12 north to J11, where traffic can turn and join the M18 southbound.

In addition, the roundabout associated with N18 J8 is to be retextured the same night. The junction will remain open for these works but controlled with a four-way stop/go active traffic management system in place.

These works are being carried out at night to minimise disruption.