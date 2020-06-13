Two arrests and €440k of drugs seized

Two people have been arrested and €440,000 were seized by Gardaí in the Corbally area of Co Clare last night.

At around 11.35pm, Gardaí investigating organised criminality in Limerick city, carried out a search of a property in Corbally close to the Clare/Limerick border.

During the course of that search, Cocaine (pending analysis) with a street value of €440,000 was seized.

A female in her 40s was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow up operation this morning a male in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.