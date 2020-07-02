Ennis Musical Society fighting for survival

#saveennismusicalsociety #saveennismusicalsocietyPlease help ensure the future of Ennis Musical Societyhttps://www.gofundme.com/f/save-ennis-musical-society Posted by The Clare Herald on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

One of the country’s best known and longest running musical society’s has found itself in difficulty as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2020 Ennis Musical Society had their performance of Seussical cut short after its first performance due to restrictions imposed as the health crisis took hold.

While the show made the stage but closed after opening night, the award-winning Ennis Musical Society still incurred the majority of the costs of the production and not make the money at the box office to cover those costs.

After almost 70 years in existence, the future of Ennis Musical Society is now in serious doubt and they are appealing to the public to donate as generously as they can and help save this amazing society that has provided such wonderful entertainment every year for decades to the people of County Clare.

For those of you who didn’t get to see the show, EMS has put together the above video where members came together to what they love to do even while still apart.

EMS spokesperson Rachel Culligan said: “Ennis Musical Society are delighted to have received the support that they have so far but we need every bit of help that we can to ensure that we can continue as a society. We are one of the oldest groups in Ennis having performed 63 shows since 1959. Help us keep our society alive by donating to our cause.

To help Ennis Musical Society to survive and sing and dance another day, you can contribute here.