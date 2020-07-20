RNLI and Coast Guard assist yacht on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI and Killaloe Coast Guard assisted two people on board a 21ft yacht that ran aground on Lough Derg on Sunday evening.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received call from a vessel at around 7.40pm. The yacht, with two adults on board, was reported to be by Jushing Rocks, west of the Scilly Islands on the Ogonolloe shore on the Clare side of the lake.

The volunteer crew of the Lough Derg based RNLI lifeboat, based at Dromineer in Co Tipperary, was requested to respond. The lifeboat arrived on scene at 8.02pm.

A passing yacht that had remained on scene in safe water, provided the lifeboat crew with details of the yacht in difficulty. The lifeboat used its navigation charts and took depth soundings as it neared the cruiser, and was alongside at 8.10pm.

The lifeboat found both people to be safe and unharmed. An RNLI crew member was transferred to the casualty boat and, once satisfied the boat was not holed, set up for a tow. At 8.18pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel off the rocks and towed out into safe water.

The yacht’s on-board engine was not working and as the casualty vessel’s home harbour was in Killaloe. Following discussion with Coast Guard staff in Valentia, Lough Derg RNLI passed the tow to the Killaloe Coast Guard unit who had arrived on scene.

At 8.37pm Lough Derg RNLI departed the scene to return to base.

Owen Cavanagh, helm at Lough Derg RNLI said: “We advise boat users to enjoy Lough Derg but to plan your passage, study your charts and stay within the navigation channels.”