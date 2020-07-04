Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning from a large area of the west and northwest of Ireland including Co Clare.
The weather service is warning that it will becoming very windy on Saturday night and for a time on Sunday with a risk of some disruption.
The warning is for south to southwest winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h expected.
The warning, issued on Friday afternoon, will be valid from 10.00pm Saturday until 8.00am on Sunday.
There’s also a Small Craft Warning in place for Clare coastal areas.
That warning is for southwest winds which will reach force 6 for a time overnight on Friday on Irish coasts from Carlingford Lough to Hook Head to Loop Head.
