Status Orange wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for seven counties including Clare.
This has been upgraded from a Status Yellow alert issued earlier for the entire country.
The new Status Orange warning is for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.
Met Éireann has said: “Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.
Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.”
The warning will be valid form 9.00pm on Wednesday (19/08/2020) until midday on Thursday (20/08/2020).
Met Éireann Weather Warnings Explained.