Status Orange wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for seven counties including Clare.

This has been upgraded from a Status Yellow alert issued earlier for the entire country.

The new Status Orange warning is for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Met Éireann has said: “Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.”

The warning will be valid form 9.00pm on Wednesday (19/08/2020) until midday on Thursday (20/08/2020).

