Status Yellow rainfall warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Munster and several other counties.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning, issued at midday today, covers the province of Munster, including Clare, as well as Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway

Met Éireann is warning of “heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places. Localised flooding may also occur.

The warning is valid from 2.00am to midnight on Monday.

Find out more about Met Éireann weather warnings.