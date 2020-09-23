€1,000 worth of fireworks seized in Ennis

Gardaí in Ennis have seized illegal fireworks worth approximately €1,000 and questioned a suspect as part of Operation Tombola.

The discovery was made when Gardaí searched a car at Drumbiggle Drive, Ennis shortly before 10pm.

No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána continues to target issues arising from the sale and use of illegal fireworks & associated anti-social behaviour as part of ‘Operation Tombola’.

Anyone with information about the importation, sale or use of illegal fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda Station.