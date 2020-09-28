Smartphone classes for older people in Clare libraries

Clare County Library is delighted to announce a series of smartphone classes for older people in a number of libraries beginning this week.

The daytime classes will take place in the libraries in Ennis, Shannon, Scariff, Kilkee and Ennistymon. The four-week programme will include a session on Zoom video conferencing and the WhatsApp platform so that participants can learn how to connect with others and how to avail of online classes and activities. The tutor-led classes will be of two hours’ duration and will take place in the mornings or afternoons. Numbers at the classes are limited due to current restrictions.

The classes are specifically for those who do not have a smartphone or have just recently received one. Karen Fennessy, Age Friendly Development Officer for Clare County Council, has advised that many older people felt isolated when cocooning during Covid-19 restrictions. Other Council staff on the Clare Covid-19 community response helpline also noted requests for service provision for older people, especially in relation to technology.

Attendees will receive Age Action ‘How to’ guides developed during Covid-19 on the use of different technologies. The classes are made possible by grant aid from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will commence during Positive Ageing Week, which takes place from 28th September to 2nd October this year. Please see details on individual branches below for further information.

De Valera Library, Ennis

Tuesday, 29th September, to Tuesday, 20th October, 10.30am-12.30pm

To book and for further information, contact De Valera Public Library on 065-6846353.

Kilkee Library

Tuesday, 29th September, to Tuesday, 20th October, 2.30pm-4.30pm

To book and for further information, contact Kilkee Library on 065-9056034.

Shannon Library

Wednesday, 30th September, to Wednesday, 21st October, 10.30am-12.30pm

To book and for further information, contact Shannon Library on 061-364266.

Scariff Library

Thursday, 1st October, to Thursday, 22nd October, 2.30pm-4.30pm

To book and for further information, contact Scariff Library on 061-922893.

Ennistymon Library

Friday, 2nd October, to Friday, 23rd October, 10.30am-12.30pm

To book and for further information, contact Ennistymon Library on 065-7071245.

Funding for this programme is from the Dormant Accounts Fund. It is one of four programmes that will take place in Clare libraries during the autumn. Other programmes include a play therapy programme with Cloughleigh NS in De Valera Library, a mindfulness programme with students in Kilrush Library and a sensory programme in Scariff Library. Clare County Library will also distribute Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) licences, a literacy software programme, to schools over the coming months, also provided by funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

For further details on all Clare County Library events please visit www.clarelibrary.ie