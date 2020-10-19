Garda warning after fireworks seizure

Gardaí have issued a warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks following a seizure in Clare over the weekend.

On Saturday night 17th October at 7.20pm Gardaí from Kilrush carried out a search under warrant at a house in the area of Wood Road.

A a quantity of illegal fireworks was discovered and seized the property. A man was questioned at the house but was not arrested. Gardaí are however preparing a file on the matter for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Fireworks can cause annoyance to the elderly and babies and distress to animals. If they continue to burn after landing they may cause damage to property by fire or cause injury.

We are asking parents to explain the dangers of illegal fireworks to children and teenagers,” Sgt Brooks added.

Fireworks are not only dangerous, there are severe criminal penalties that apply

Remember, fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused, especially high hazard fireworks (such as bangers, rockets, roman candles, cake/batteries or shells).

An import licence is required for all fireworks, and it is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks (other than low hazard fireworks, such as party poppers, sparklers etc), with intent to sell or supply. Fines of up to €10,000 and/or 5 years imprisonment can apply.

It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property, fines of up to €10,000 and/or 5 years imprisonment can apply.

Further information on fireworks is available here.