Grant funding for Courthouse Studios and Gallery

The Arts Council is offering funding of almost €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations as part of its Arts Grant Funding (AGF) programme.

It has been confirmed that the Courthouse Studios and Gallery in Ennistymon will received €20,000 under the scheme.

The grants are for Artists’ Support; Arts Participation; Circus; Dance; Festivals & Events; Film; Literature; Music; Opera; Spectacle; Theatre; Traditional Arts; Venues; Visual Arts and YPCE.

The investment includes an additional €2.5 million compared to last year’s AGF programme, part of an effort to support artists and arts organisations through the Covid-19 crisis. This has been made possible through extra investment from the government this year. In total, 166 applications out of 194 were successful, including 42 that were not funded in 2019.

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said: “This investment is a vote of confidence by the Arts Council in these artists and arts organisations. Because of Covid-19, no one can predict accurately what performances, exhibitions or other art work will look like in 2021, but we know that artists and arts organisations will continue to create great work for the public, despite the current extreme challenges. These awards will create work opportunities for freelance artists and arts workers across all art forms, which is critical at this time of crisis.”

The Arts Grant Funding scheme now in its third year, was introduced in 2018 as part of our 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work. The additional investment comes alongside a suite of other new and enhanced funding programmes designed to help the arts sector survive and adapt to the pandemic.

These include enhanced Projects awards, Bursary awards and Commissions across all art forms and areas of arts practice; a capacity-building scheme to support organisations adapt and develop new skills and expertise; a professional development scheme to support individuals to up skill and take on new training or professional development opportunities; and an Emergency Stabilisation Fund to support some arts organisations facing significant financial difficulties.