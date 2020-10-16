Killaloe Coast Guard called to ‘lost’ hikers

The Killaloe unit of the Coast Guard was requested to assist in the search for three people who were reported to have lost their way while out hill walking in Co Clare today.

At 12:15pm the unit as alerted and requested to mobilise to an area close to Broadford in the east of the county. The unit responded with 4×4 response and our all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

While the unit was still en-route to the incident, staff at the Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry remained in constant contact with the group and directed them to safety.

Once the group members were safely back at their transport the Killaloe unit volunteers were stood down and returned to base.