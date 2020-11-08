Drive-thru Covid testing for Shannon Airport

A privately operated drive-thru Covid-19 testing facility is set to be established at Shannon Airport.

A similar facility will be set up at Cork Airport by Meath based healthcare company RocDoc who announced last week they were seeking to fill 200 positions to help run three drive-thru testing centres.

The first centre has already been set up at the company’s base in Ashbourne and has been running seven days at week. The healthcare group had already said it had plans to open another in the Limerick/Clare area and now it has been confirmed that one will at Shannon Airport.

At present, a patient can attend at a HSE testing facility once referred by a doctor. However, now, people can visit a private RocDoc centre and have a Covid-19 test carried out for a charge.

The company offers approved tests which cost between €149 and €199, depending on how quickly a person wants their results. Results are available in a few hours; the same day or 1 to 3 days according to the company’s website.

Shannon Airport has confirmed that the facility there will be located at Coach Park 2 adjacent to departures. It’s expected the centre will be up and running by next Thursday (12th).

RocDoc staff will carry out pre-departure testing for passengers flying out of the airport, in accordance with the EU ‘Traffic Light’ system for international travel, which will be implemented in Ireland from midnight tonight.

While the test centre will be available to passengers, the facility will also been open to local businesses and members of the public who wish to be tested.