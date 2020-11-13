Driver travelling over 200kmh due in court

Driver travelling over 200kmh due in court

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

A motorist is due to appear in court next week after being detected travelling at over 200km/h on a motorway in Co Clare.

The man, who is not believed to be from the county, was clocked by members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit who were operating a speed check on the M18 at Carrigoran near Newmarket on Fergus today.

It’s understood that officers were using a new speed detection technology which can determine a vehicle’s speed from up to a kilometre away. The motorist was found to be travelling at 201km/h in the 120km/h zone.

Gardaí pursued and stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver. The man was taken to Shannon Garda station and later charged with dangerous driving. He was released a short time later and is due to appear in court in relation to the matter on Wednesday next.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: “A motorist was detected travelling at 201 km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M18 motorway in Co Clare. He was stopped by Gardaí and arrested. He was later charge and released and is due before the courts next week.”

SHARE
Pat Flynn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY